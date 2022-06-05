 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Get facts from more than one source

Letters logo

A recent letter indicated the 2020 election results were based on a registered voter population of 134.6 million with actual votes of 155.1 million using numbers developed by a third party in December 2020. I would agree with the writer assuming the primary source used could be replicated by comparing it with other independent sources.

Numbers of registered voters in millions from multiple sources for 2020 election are: 168.3, 206.5, 215.0,195 - 215, 213.8 from the US Census Bureau, Reuters, PolitiFact, Associated Press & World Population Review respectively. These numbers from low to high simply indicate that total votes in the 2020 election did not exceed the number of register voters. Furthermore, Reuters and PolitiFact each fact-checked the nearly identical numbers in the first paragraph from social media posts and could not verify the statistics. The number used for total voters of 155.1 million was accepted by all of the organizations cited herein.

When the numbers from different sources coalesce around a higher number for registered voters, it becomes evident the thesis presented in the first paragraph is flawed and points out the danger of relying on only one source of information to make a point. Furthermore, we always need multiple sources of information for comparative purposes to determine whether a thesis is true or false.

People are also reading…

Consequently, voters in 2020 did not exceed registered voters and no reason exists for another bureaucracy to solve a problem that does not exist in America.

Don Wiggins

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote pro-Trump candidates

Letter: Vote pro-Trump candidates

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is being supported by former vice president Mike Pence in the Georgia Republican Primaries. It is clear the Republican…

Letter: Get the lead out

Letter: Get the lead out

Bringing new life into this world can be as overwhelming as it is wonderful. As a doctor and mother, I know how new parents feel. That’s why I…

Letter: Stop denigrating others

Letter: Stop denigrating others

I just finished reading the editorial page where the writer hurled a number of denigrating comments at whites, and even denigrated our Constit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News