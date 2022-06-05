Letter: Get facts from more than one source

A recent letter indicated the 2020 election results were based on a registered voter population of 134.6 million with actual votes of 155.1 million using numbers developed by a third party in December 2020. I would agree with the writer assuming the primary source used could be replicated by comparing it with other independent sources.

Numbers of registered voters in millions from multiple sources for 2020 election are: 168.3, 206.5, 215.0,195 - 215, 213.8 from the US Census Bureau, Reuters, PolitiFact, Associated Press & World Population Review respectively. These numbers from low to high simply indicate that total votes in the 2020 election did not exceed the number of register voters. Furthermore, Reuters and PolitiFact each fact-checked the nearly identical numbers in the first paragraph from social media posts and could not verify the statistics. The number used for total voters of 155.1 million was accepted by all of the organizations cited herein.

When the numbers from different sources coalesce around a higher number for registered voters, it becomes evident the thesis presented in the first paragraph is flawed and points out the danger of relying on only one source of information to make a point. Furthermore, we always need multiple sources of information for comparative purposes to determine whether a thesis is true or false.

Consequently, voters in 2020 did not exceed registered voters and no reason exists for another bureaucracy to solve a problem that does not exist in America.

Don Wiggins

Moline

