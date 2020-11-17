Letter: Get health care

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is still the law of the land.
The medical and economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic make health insurance more important than ever.
Uninsured individuals and families must enroll in the ACA between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15 for coverage in 2021.
Low-income citizens may qualify for subsidized premiums.
Go to HealthCare.gov now to explore your options.
Frank Samuelson
Moline
