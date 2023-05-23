Thirty years ago, when my son was in elementary school, I joined the PTA and eventually became president of it because we couldn't find anyone else to do it. We did everything we could think of to involve more parents, but it was always a struggle, and there were a handful of us who did almost all of the work for school fundraisers, carnivals and such.

And from kindergarten through high school, I always attended parent-teacher conferences and communicated with his teachers at other times whenever I wanted to know how he was doing or if there were any behavioral or academic issues. Through these exchanges, I always knew what was being taught and even helped him with his special projects and homework. It was a wonderful experience!

I absolutely do not understand the current battle cries suggesting there is some kind of huge conspiracy in classrooms across the country to teach subversive sexual, racial, or otherwise abhorrent subject matter to our children! Instead of legislating crazy, restrictive fear-based policies like gender restrictions, book banning or banning CRT, (Although maybe CRT should be taught, it is not taught in schools except to acknowledge the very real contributions from black history.), why don't you just attend PTA meetings and talk to your children's teachers one-on-one with an open mind? No one is stopping you! Quit blaming the system for your lack of involvement in your child's education! Be part of the solution for once instead of politicizing fear-based, non-existent Don Quixote type problems!

Caryn Unsicker

Silvis