Letter: Get involved
Letter: Get involved

As a longtime resident and advocate for the Bettendorf Schools, I encourage community members to stay engaged by attending board meetings, reading district information and volunteering. Our children are our most valued commodity, so the investment in the school system is crucial. Not only have practices in education evolved over the last 25 years, so have the needs of our students and the families we serve.

After years of conflict at all levels, the board supported the stakeholder consensus of hiring Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse. She has brought a fresh perspective and ideas to fruition to help our district evolve and propel us forward. Her keen ability to effectively communicate our current and future needs with families, staff and the board since her arrival a year ago has not gone unnoticed.

Board members need to clearly understand, as well as communicate and educate the public, one of their main roles, as stated in policy 218.1: "The Board of Directors shall set policy to guide the Superintendent and shall not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the school district."

Candidates need to be able to demonstrate professionalism by actively providing guidance, input, and most of all, support to the professionals asked to lead our district.

I am once again encouraging others to get involved and cast votes for candidates who clearly understand their obligation as board members, as well as being focused on building a successful future for the district. Vote Linda Smithson, Richard Lynch and Andrew Champion.

Amy McClure Swearingen

Bettendorf

