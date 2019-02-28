Okay, everyone’s complaining about how our state, county and city are being governed: Why not instead of complaining, attend a legislative forum and talk to state officials or get a hold of Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst, Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Dave Loebsack -- or even President Trump.
Maybe attend a supervisors meeting, or a city council meeting.
How are elected officials to know what we are thinking? I encourage everyone who is reading my letter to stop complaining and attend these meetings, because one of these days we are not going to have this opportunity to express our constitutional rights.
By the way, I pray this never happens but you could look at what has happened in other countries for examples. So, I urge people to get off your butts and attend these meetings. Also, when attending these meetings show some respect to our elected officials. Don’t swear, don’t threaten, just be calm and state your opinion or ask questions.
Richard E. Stimmel
Maquoketa