Letter: Get over it

I am disgusted with President Trump, who continues to say he won. His own election appointees say it was a safe, secure and legal election. He's doing this to milk his supporters of money. He may need it to pay more lawyer fees to fight civil and criminal charges that will be on him after Jan. 20, when he becomes a civilian.

I've said all along Trump's a liar and a crook. Follow the money. Why won't he show his taxes? He's promised to do it many times over the last four years. The IRS says he can show his taxes — an audit does not prohibit this. My conclusion: there must be a lot to hide in those taxes.

A total of 106 Republican congressmen supported Trump's lawsuit to overturn the election. Most judges have thrown these cases out. The Supreme Court denied one the day before I wrote this, but they keep on. Question: Why don't they think there was any wrongdoing in the states Trump won?

So if they succeed in this attempt, does that mean Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham's wins are illegal too? Come on people, wake up! This is a treasonous attack on our democracy.

Remember Trump said the 2016 election, which he won, was a fraud. Joe Biden won by over seven million votes, so get over it!

Helen Drain

Coal Valley

