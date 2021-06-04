Letter: Get parents involved

The mayor of Davenport has decided to start a committee to deal with the gun violence in the city. This is not the first one, nor will it be the last one.

Gun violence in Davenport is not something that comes from outside the city. It comes, mostly, from people living right here. Children which grew up here, live here.

The problem starts with parents and should be fixed by parents. When parents resort to violence, that is what children will learn as well. When kids grow up with the idea that waving guns around is what makes "a man," they will become that "man."

So whatever committee you build, make sure you include the parents of those who ended up using guns. Without parents, no one else will be able to make any kind of change.

Rudy Schellekens

Muscatine

