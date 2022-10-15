 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter:Get real in Clinton

It is time to get real about the future of the former Mount St. Clare College campus at the corner of Bluff and Springdale in Clinton. Weeds are taking over; the place is an eyesore at a major intersection. No hiding the mess from visitors and residents.

This will continue unless Clinton takes proactive action to demolish the buildings and convert the property to a nice city park. Otherwise, we are witnessing the beginning of the kind of deterioration that beset Wartburg College, a private liberal arts college in Clinton from 1894 to 1935. Wartburg could not sell their campus, so they just left it to fall apart. One building eventually became slum housing. A major fire in the 1990s destroyed the last remaining building. (Residents narrowly escaped death, including two of my students at Mount St. Clare College.)

The city has been through the China debacle of starting an academy on the campus (unpaid taxes of near $1 million). Best not to continue the charade. Tear down the buildings, make the corner at Bluff and Springdale a place of beauty and green for residents to enjoy. Demolition will be very expensive, but a great economy viewed against the gradual mutilation of the campus, degrading the entire city. Vandalism has begun and winter will further break the interior as the elements and vermin intrude. To watch this, go on for decades will stain the reputation of Clinton far and wide.

Clinton, tear down this campus and make it green.

Gary Heath

Davenport

