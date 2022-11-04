 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Get rid of campaign litter

Attention Candidates!

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 your campaign signs will become litter. Please organize your volunteers and supporters to remove them on Wednesday, November 9.

Steve Imming

Davenport

