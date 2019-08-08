Flood waters have receded but damage remains. Several downtown businesses’ futures are still uncertain – including Great River Brewery, Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie’s – as they struggle to reopen following the devastation.
Citizens, don’t let city and state officials rest on this. A traditional flood wall is not the answer because it passes the buck to the next community downstream, but our current method of dealing with the rising river – that is, putting all our eggs in a HESCO basket – isn’t sustainable. The business owners who support our economy and our community can’t afford it. That means we can’t, either.
In the 1860s, when Chicago was sinking into Lake Michigan, they literally jacked the city up about 10 feet, then slid a floating foundation under each building.
Granted, we don’t have the money or geological conditions to suit this particular Wile E. Coyote solution. My point is that we shouldn’t be afraid to get stupid-creative. We really can’t afford not to.
Melanie Hanson
Davenport