Letter: Get the lead out

Bringing new life into this world can be as overwhelming as it is wonderful. As a doctor and mother, I know how new parents feel. That’s why I’m raising awareness about this important health risk. Lead in our tap water can devastate our most vulnerable.

State officials must protect us from contaminated water. The EPA oversees states to ensure water testing for potentially dangerous lead amounts. Current officials know most recent testing results for lead in Davenport water was barely under threshold (15 ppb) mandating corrective action. No violations meant no trigger to put anti-corrosion plans in place for water pipes, and no requirement to warn the public.

Lead affects everyone. The smaller the body, the worse the effect. The CDC and APA say no lead levels are “safe” for infants or young children. They’re much more likely to suffer lead-based damage to the brain, kidneys, nervous system, or even death. A recent study found 76% of Iowa children under age six had lead in their bloodstreams; fourth worst in the nation.

Federal grants worth $638 million to Iowa from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill are intended in part to replace 160,000 lead pipes in our state. The EPA has reached out to Governor Reynolds, urging her to move forward.

As your next state senator, I pledge to protect the health of Iowa families; this is among my top priorities. It's crucial we not let water safety become stagnant. It's critical that leaders act to safeguard our children’s lives.

Mary Kathleen Figaro

Bettendorf

(Figaro is a Democratic candidate for the Iowa State Senate, District 47.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0