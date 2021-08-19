 Skip to main content
Letter: Get vaccinated

Smallpox was eradicated with a vaccine. My mom and dad’s generation eradicated polio by getting themselves and their children vaccinated. My generation eradicated measles, mumps and chickenpox by getting our children vaccinated. It’s up to this generation to step up and get vaccinated as well as their families and spread the word to get vaccinated.

My generation, 65-74 years old, is at more than 90% vaccinated. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calling for its members to get vaccinated and to wear masks. How about all our local churches stepping up and saying the same things. If the church is not going to speak the truth about Covid and wearing masks then how can I be expected to believe them when they preach from the pulpit about the Bible?

If you have had Covid and aren’t vaccinated, the CDC says you are twice as likely as the vaccinated to get Covid again.

Pandemic, according to a booking site, is high on the list of how mankind will go extinct. We’ve had the Brazil, African, London and now the deadly Delta variant There will be, in all probability, a more deadly U.S. variant.

A Colorado baker refused to make a cake for a customer, so now any business owner can refuse service if you aren’t vaccinated or wearing a mask. If you need an ID to vote you should need a Covid vaccination card to enter public buildings.

Mask up and get vaccinated, please.

Bill Elder

Milan

