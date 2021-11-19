Letter: Get vaccinated

COVID-19 kills. Over 783,000 Americans dead and over 90,000 new cases each day, as of Nov. 12.
Seventy percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated and protected, but 60 million remain unvaccinated. These unvaccinated people risk infection and infecting others in this perilous time. Some hesitate, erroneously believing vaccines contain fetal cells or affect fertility; others claim exemption for personal or religious beliefs. Consider: Laboratory-grown, purified fetal cell lines, not fetal tissue, were used by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in creating/producing coronavirus vaccines which contain no fetal cells or DNA. These cell lines are generations removed from source cells extracted in the 1970s/1980s.
Notably, common medicaments developed/tested using fetal cell lines include chickenpox and rubella vaccines, acetaminophen, albuterol, aspirin, Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Lipitor, Motrin, Maalox and more. Utilizing such remedies to prevent and mitigate illness and death, thus benefiting people worldwide from a last-century pregnancy termination, is moral.
Many religious leaders assert using medical interventions does not contravene faith in God as the healer, that believing and trusting God to heal while using available scientific/medical tools does not conflict with that faith. The Vatican’s doctrine office declared it "morally acceptable" that Catholics employ COVID-19 vaccines, and the fully vaccinated pope pronounced it "suicide" not to do so. Similarly, medical professionals and the CDC recommend Covid vaccination for people who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant or might become pregnant in the future, as well as their partners.
Are you unvaccinated? Believe the wise science/religious/political leaders worldwide who implore, "get vaccinated now."
William Seaver
Milan