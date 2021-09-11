Letter: Get vaccinated

As the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread rapidly, medical experts warn that new variants are likely to evolve that will be even more dangerous and may even be resistant to current vaccines. They counsel that the only way to stop this progression and mutation of the disease is to fully vaccinate the population of our country and the world.

As a someone with training in science (engineering) and in theology (Master of Divinity) I am troubled that many people still resist being vaccinated. As a scientist, I am impressed by the speed and effectiveness of the innovative vaccines that have been developed. They are 95% effective against COVID-19 and also effective against the Delta variant. But this scientific success will not defeat the virus unless we all take advantage of it. I believe that is a well-documented fact.

As a student of theology I also believe that we each have strong ethical reasons to accept vaccinations. Vaccinations not only protect ourselves from disease, they also protect our families, friends and neighbors. My faith tells me to love my neighbor as I love myself, so being vaccinated is a way of protecting and caring for my neighbors.