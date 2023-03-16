I never knew that you could make up a breed of dog and have people falling all over themselves to buy one. Such as a Goldendoodle not chic enough? Then how about the Golden Mini Doodle, or a Labor Doodle, or the Sheep a Doodle or a St. Bernard a Doodle.

We used to call these dogs mutts and you could get one for free because most people would give them away to whomever wanted one. Now these mutts er pure mixed breed er specialty dogs demand a high price some selling for upwards of a thousand dollars. And don't get me started on the Shih Tzu\ Shishons. I guess the uglier the dog or the nastier the name the higher the price tag.

So, I am going to start looking for the next big thing in a dog. Searching the alleyways, garbage dump, the hills and even the river, and see if I can come up with the next big thing. Maybe mate my dog with an Eagle and have the next big thing a flying dog that can swoop down over the water and catch dinner.

So instead of buying one of these overpriced mutts from a puppy farm go to the pound instead and get a dog at a reasonable price. Then you can make up any breed name you want. I am sure the dog will not care what you call it as long as you show it love.

Charles Mathews

Rock Island