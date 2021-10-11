Letter: Getting the job done

After 50 years in public service Joe Biden is demonstrating the intelligence and wisdom of one who listens to all with respect, knows that his experience at the highest levels of government is a great teacher, and acts out of love for his country and his neighbor. He is getting the job of the American people done.
The continuing erosion of our infrastructure has now been addressed with bipartisan support. Numerous good-paying jobs are being and will be created by Biden’s legislation to rebuild an infrastructure for the rest of the century and beyond.
The mess in Afghanistan has finally been ended by the courageous decision of Joe Biden. The United States will stop sending, at great expense, our young women and men to die or be permanently injured for no good reason.
Biden’s leadership will provide funding to address the number-one most important issue facing the world, climate change with the possible self-destruction of all human life.
Biden has already announced regulations and mandates to help fight COVID-19. This wise step should save the lives of millions and reignite the economy.
Plans are being implemented to reduce drug prices and bring medical services up to a standard set by most other developed countries.
All of this in his first year in office, giving every American the opportunity to help rebuild the country and benefit from its prosperity.
My response: Thanks Joe; and isn’t it nice to have an adult in the White House modeling behavior from which our children can learn?
Don Moeller
Davenport