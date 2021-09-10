 Skip to main content
Letter: Getting things done
It’s rare in Washington these days to find leaders who will put good policy ahead of partisan politics. It’s even rarer to find ones who can build consensus around those ideas, create legislation around them and get it across the president’s desk. Iowa has two such leaders in Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst.

Grassley and Ernst both co-sponsored and were instrumental in advancing the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which was passed with broad bipartisan support in the Senate last month. This bill, if approved, would open the door for Iowa farmers to participate in voluntary carbon-capture markets, rewarding our state’s growers for employing conservation-minded practices — many of which they already use.

Recently, I had the opportunity to join Sen. Ernst during a stop on her 99-county tour in Muscatine County. She underscored her commitment to continue working with Iowa’s agricultural community to develop climate-smart, voluntary policies that work for farmers, not against them.

Especially as lawmakers in Washington continue to negotiate a final federal infrastructure agreement, it is reassuring to know we have Sen. Ernst and Sen. Grassley fighting to ensure Iowa’s agricultural producers can contribute to conservation efforts and get things done.

Kerry Gruenhagen

Walcott

