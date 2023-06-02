Given this proposal would face numerous IHSA committee hurdles and various other challenges, I write this letter to the editor in the spirit of equity and what I believe would be right with regards to those football players remaining at Rock Island Alleman who through no fault of theirs will miss the 2023 season.

I believe that students should be allowed to attend their classes at Alleman during the day and then be allowed to practice and play for the public school team in the city where their parents pay taxes to support public schools. I say this for two reasons. One, it is a financial equitable request, and two, there could be a student athlete that might just get an offer given that one season of competition and eligibility.

Alleman football teams have always played hard and are dedicated to their school colors. Alleman is a long-standing member of the Mississippi Valley, Quad City Metro and WB6 Conferences. Alleman is well respected on the state level and, I think, has played in more state final games than all other Illinois Quad-City public schools combined. Alleman football student athletes deserve respect.

I am a public-school guy, I am a Rock Island fan and I enjoy WB6 football. And most importantly for the sake of the game, conference, league and cities, I want Alleman kids to be part of the 2023 season.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island