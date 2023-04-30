The Quad-City Times has reported that Davenport is facing rising waters affecting businesses, family homes, and public spaces. Many volunteers are filling sandbags and joining other community efforts. Davenport Kiwanis is partnering with the American Red Cross hosting a community blood drive on May 4th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davenport Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

When disasters strike, families can always count on the American Red Cross to step up to the plate. The American Red Cross possesses a fantastic networking response to address crises that impacts lives every day, which includes blood donations. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.

With someone in the United States needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. In times like these, when the community is stretched thin in various community efforts, it cannot be forgotten that blood is still needed.

There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. For more information on Davenport Kiwanis’s Blood Drive or to make an appointment to donate, call Nichole at 563-275-0597, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “Davenport”.

Kiwanians are people banded together to make their communities a better place in which to live. If you would like more information on how you can become part of Davenport Kiwanis, please email us at kiwanisofdavenport@gmail.com.