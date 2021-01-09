Letter: Give Biden a chance

Linda Dudgeon was in high dudgeon when writing her letter to the editor on Dec. 31. She was offended by the editorial staff stating that Joe Biden has a goal to work with Republicans and try to unify the country.

She was upset that some conspiracy theories were not getting the coverage in mainstream media these days. It appeared that her questions were acquired by watching FOX talk show personalities. Her choice of cable station is the answer to many of her why questions. Discriminating news viewers are aware of the bias expressed on the stations of FOX, Newsmax and OAN. These stations are in the business of feeding resentment, dissatisfaction, and anger of a certain portion of the electorate. These stations are not in the business of disseminating facts. They are focused on stoking division and unrest in the country by furthering an alternative reality.