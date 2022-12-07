Letter: Give Biden a Christmas present

When Joe Biden campaigned for national unity, he likely meant that we should peacefully work through our differences, as they will always be there.

With the midterm elections behind us and the Holiday season upon us, let's give him a Christmas present by helping him achieve his campaign goal, as follows: in our editorials and verbal conversations this month, let's lose the childish attitude of "my party is always right and yours is always wrong." In the first place, neither party did so amazingly well in the midterms that it deserves to tear the other one apart. Second, those elections showed that at most only half the population heeds such extremism anyway. Some even find it comical. And last, it's the Holiday season, for Pete's sake! Can't we politically weary voters take a truce for one month? The Holiday season is stressful enough as it is.

Instead, let's be thankful that in this great country we can celebrate the Holidays in whatever way we want, or not at all.

So, Quad Cities, let's set the example of how mature we can be in our political conversations this Holiday season, or better yet, avoid them altogether. Those of us travelling long distances can be especially influential when we reach out across the nation.

There's plenty of time after the Holidays to impart our political gems of wisdom, vitriolic or not.

May you all have a safe and awesome Holiday season. Peace be with you and yours.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island