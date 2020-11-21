Letter: Give credit

Did voter fraud give the presidential election to Joe Biden? Maybe it did, but we must also give credit to our media for being the mouthpiece and protector of the Democratic Party and the 24-hour-a-day campaign they ran for Biden while he hid in his basement.

Democrats have been working non-stop to put legislation in bills to do away with voter identification and other changes in federal elections so voter fraud would be impossible to prove.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich stated voter fraud runs deep and is widespread in large Democrat-controlled cities. He stated that election fraud is taking place in Philadelphia and other cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Las Vegas. He claimed that Democrat-led polling places stop counting the votes when their candidate is behind and in the middle of the night "the stealing starts."

Georgia stopped counting votes around 10:30 on election night and had various excuses to try to cover up the suspected voter fraud. With still a corrupted Justice Department, the Democrats realize voter fraud is hard to prove and when our media refuses to investigate allegations of voter fraud America pays the price.