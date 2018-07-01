We have a president who likes bold moves. So here's a suggestion for our president:
Nominate Judge Merrick Garland (Obama's overlooked nominee) to be the next justice of the Supreme Court. Imagine the hopeful surprise that might be inspired among the anti-Trump folks among us, never mind the healthy shock to Trump's over-confident base.
But you and I know such an event would never occur. The president has made abundantly clear he despises all things Obama — even if it would be acting in a fashion that might help to heal our divided nation.
Charles Collins
Bettendorf