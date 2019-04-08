Recently there’s been a lot of conversation about a proposed change to Iowa’s judicial nomination process. Most folks I talk with agree that this sounds like a good idea, but I keep seeing letters painting this proposed change as the end of Iowa if it passes. That is a ridiculous concept to me.
I don’t understand how allowing a small group of lawyers in the bar association to have a major influence over our judicial selections is supposed to be the secret sauce to make our courts better. Numerous states, several of whose judiciaries are ranked above Iowa’s, don’t give the bar much authority in the consideration of their judges. Those states understand that lawyers aren’t some super class of citizen that should get a disproportionately loud voice on shaping their judicial system.
There are numerous problems with allowing such a large influence from the bar in our court system, one of the biggest though, is the sheer cronyism of it. These lawyers are getting to pick the judges that they are going to stand in front of and argue cases. I’m sure if the Hawkeyes could pick the referees for their games, they’d win a lot more. We need to end this cronyism in our judicial nominating system and make sure that Iowans' voices are being heard over the roar of the lawyers in the bar. I hope that my representative, Gary Mohr, will support these reforms and give Iowans a fair shake when it comes to our courts.
Ken Hanson
Bettendorf