Letter: Give Klobuchar a chance

I wanted to support Amy Klobuchar from the beginning, but I didn't think she had a chance. I was worried she wouldn't be a viable candidate. Frankly, I had never heard of her before she stood in the blizzard and announced her run for president.

Now, she seems to have caught on, so I did some research on her. After all, she has to be able to beat Donald Trump. My research shows she is a Yale graduate (magna cum laude) and a law school graduate from the University of Chicago, where she was associate editor of the law review. What else would one expect from a valedictorian of a public high school?

Not bad for a girl who grew up in Plymouth, Minnesota. Her mom was a grade-school teacher and her dad was an author and sportswriter. They divorced when she was 15. She has had some hard times but overcame them.

For all of us mothers, she advocated for a 48-hour hospital stay after giving birth. President Clinton later signed it into federal law. Elected as the first woman from Minnesota to the Senate in 2006 she carried all but 8 of 87 counties. By late 2016 she had passed more legislation than any other senator. This woman knows how to work across the aisle. She can unify us.

Can she beat Donald Trump? Can she get some things done in Congress? I'm betting she can.