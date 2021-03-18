Letter: Give me a tax break

Now that school districts are flush with some extra money because in-school instruction has been non-existent, wouldn’t it be nice for them to refund some of that money to taxpayers?
I have not seen any proposals to do such in the Quad Cities, but at least one district in Illinois has publicly announced its intentions. Naperville will distribute $10 million back to its taxpayers.
This is a great idea that should catch fire!
The superintendent told residents that he "understands the great burden many of our families have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes that this reimbursement lessens that burden."
Most families will receive a refund of $200 to $500.
Good for Naperville for taking the lead. The 10-month shutdown generated a savings of about $20 million out of a $300 million school budget.
Why aren’t more school districts considering doing the same?
Heritage Foundation analyst Lindsey Burke first suggested this idea months ago. Let’s give parents a tax break. The nearly 12% nationwide increase in home values during the past year allows for more revenues for schools.
If school authorities claim no budget savings, school boards and mayors have a fiduciary obligation to require full audits to see where the money went.
The Naperville story also calls into question President Joe Biden’s proposal to give $170 billion to public schools. What about the private schools that have kept their doors open without extra financial help?
It’s time for millions of parents to protest paying for public educational services not rendered.
Mike Steffen
Moline