Letter: Give me a tax break

Now that school districts are flush with some extra money because in-school instruction has been non-existent, wouldn’t it be nice for them to refund some of that money to taxpayers?

I have not seen any proposals to do such in the Quad Cities, but at least one district in Illinois has publicly announced its intentions. Naperville will distribute $10 million back to its taxpayers.

This is a great idea that should catch fire!

The superintendent told residents that he "understands the great burden many of our families have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes that this reimbursement lessens that burden."

Most families will receive a refund of $200 to $500.

Good for Naperville for taking the lead. The 10-month shutdown generated a savings of about $20 million out of a $300 million school budget.

Why aren’t more school districts considering doing the same?

Heritage Foundation analyst Lindsey Burke first suggested this idea months ago. Let’s give parents a tax break. The nearly 12% nationwide increase in home values during the past year allows for more revenues for schools.