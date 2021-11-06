Letter: Give people a choice

No vaccine is 100%, but making people get it or lose their jobs is ridiculous. Let people make up their own minds. It is true you can still get Covid, but it won't be as bad as if you didn't get the shot. If you don't get the shot and you get it you would have wished you got it.

We don't have enough people in the workforce now to go back to work because the government is sending money to people and they make more staying at home than going to work. They need to take that money and pay a sitter so they can go back to work and keep the stores open.

I've seen people with stepchildren so they can get more money. We don't need more kids as some parents are not doing a very good job in taking care of them; not knowing where they are after midnight when they're stealing cars. Even in the daytime this is happening; why aren't some of the younger ones I see in school?

We can't get rid of this virus unless we all stick together and get the shots. I know some of the older people know when it came to polio, chicken pox, measles, etc., our parents didn't know if the vaccine was safe or what was in it but we got shots and are still alive today

All I ask is for people to think this over carefully and do what your heart says. These shots are free.