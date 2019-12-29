Letter: Give them a cheer

Another cheer for the Eagle Builders Robotic team from Coal Valley. These are kids under 11 years old who have done more for their neighbors than many of us have done all of our lives. They put together the initiative, the drive and the teamwork to promote a bandshell in the park that will benefit people beyond the time when these kids are actively pursuing careers in science and contributing to society.

The Lego competition recently sorted out winning teams from Iowa and Illinois, where 50+ teams competed. Of course they didn’t all win — this year. But they are all winners simply because they chose to challenge their minds. Several teams chose specific projects to improve their communities. Others "invented" science-based solutions to perplexing social problems. Some tackled homelessness, pollution, safety, etc. A lesser-known but important aspect of the work done by these kids is their effort to maintain gracious professionalism. Yes, it boils down to the golden rule. "Do unto others ..."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}