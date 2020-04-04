Letter: Give Trump a break

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've just about had it with the bias in the Quad-City Times. When is enough enough? Never, if you align with the Democratic Party's thinking.

It's the party of "I hate Trump."

The party has become the party of hate, division and madness. I found it most ironic that the Times published a comic portraying Trump wanting to blame Obama for the coronavirus and everything that came with it. Really? After three-plus years of blaming Trump for everything 24/7!

If the party continues its implosion and completely falls apart, it will be its own fault. Bashing Trump every day has gotten so old, but it has exposed the Democrats for what they are and how they think. And now it's a party with no real candidate, unless you like bread lines or maybe a dinosaur.

I would suggest we give the guy a break, at least once in a while. Look at what we're all up against? The constant bashing of the president achieves nothing. Unless, of course, you want a complete blow out at the polls.

Chris Noth

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0