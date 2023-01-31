Letter: Give women power to control their lives

Crisis Pregnancy Centers are the latest ruse to deceive and impoverish pregnant Iowans.

Not only do many operate without medical licensing or regulation, but they have also been found to spread medical misinformation about pregnancy termination effects.

None of this is unknown to the politicians who push for Crisis Pregnancy Centers. But why do they continue to do so? Out of "care" for unborn children? No.

Forcing women to have children accomplishes several extremist right-wing goals:

1) It sidelines women in society by saddling them with unwanted childcare. This in turn reduces the say women have in society.

2) It throws women who want a career at the mercy of expensive third party childcare. This keeps them poor and desperate. Poor, desperate women are less likely to push for employee rights and benefits. They are less likely to negotiate for better compensation. They often cannot do the latter because better pay would render them ineligible for benefits.

3) Lastly, it forced the unwanted children to grow up in rough circumstances, thus priming them for the right wing's grievance/revanchist narrative once they reach voting age.

Don't be fooled. Give women the power to control their lives. Give them the choice to carry a child to term or not. Refuse the inhuman practice of raising kids to be political cannon fodder.

Judah Richardson

Davenport