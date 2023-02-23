Last Saturday, the Davenport Bettendorf Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) and Eastern Iowa Community College co-sponsored a bi-partisan legislative forum at Fairmount Library. This was well covered in the Q-C Times without giving credit to the sponsors.

The bi-partisan legislative forums in Scott Country were started in 1969 by Mary Ross, President of local AAUW and member of League of Women Voters.

In 1978 Farm Bureau joined as sponsors of the forum. The Davenport Education Association joined in 1982 followed by the Business and Professional Women, led by Cindy Winckler’s mother, Ruth Reynolds. Over the years from 1982 through 2018 many others joined us as sponsors. It was a proud history.

As local branch President of AAUW, I am so proud to give credit where credit is due. Thanks to Dr. Sonja Williams, chancellor of Eastern Iowa Community College, for joining us. Thanks to AAUW’s public policy committee composed of strong women from both parties especially Republican Maggie Tinsman and Democrat Kay Pence. They traveled together Feb. 8 to Des Moines to lobby with AAUW on key issues. The forum demonstrates the importance of open discussion and what is achieved by working together.

Elaine Kresse

Davenport