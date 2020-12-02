 Skip to main content
Letter: Giving thanks
Letter: Giving thanks

I am writing to give thanks to all who have helped throughout this whole pandemic. I am so thankful that the governor or Iowa has done such a good job dealing with all of the problems throughout this rough year of 2020. I think that schools and businesses have done a fantastic job enforcing masks and keeping everything clean. I am blessed to still be able to come into school every day and not have to sit in front of a computer and learn from home. Lastly, I am very ecstatic and thankful that most high school athletes get to experience their sports even in this rough time. I hope everyone can continue to make an impact and slowly get rid of this COVID-19 virus for good, so we can get back to our regular lives.

Finn Oppenheimer

East Moline

