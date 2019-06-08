Should Donald Trump be impeached?
First, you must have cooperation from the Senate, and since the Senate is a majority of Republicans, good luck with that. The Senate is made up of politicians who were elected to serve the people in the states they were elected from. These same politicians have flipped the bird at the general public because they have pledged their loyalty to protecting Donald Trump.
From Donald's point of view, the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, don't matter. The law is and should be what Donald says it is. The politicians who support him obviously have no moral code and are just like him. The people who support him must think and feel the way he does; otherwise they wouldn't stand behind him with all the evident crimes he has committed. The multiple investigations have led many to that conclusion.
Even Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst have betrayed the trust that voters in Iowa put in them. Fortunately, the 2020 election is coming up. However, please keep in mind that no matter how you vote, the Electoral College has the final say, no matter how asinine and reckless their decision is.
Ken Fordham
Eldridge