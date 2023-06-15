I’m so glad that Governor Pritzker just signed into law in Illinois that libraries are not allowed to ban books, or they risk losing the public funds they receive. Not that the libraries are doing this, but they’re being asked/forced to do so by many people.

I don’t know what craziness has prompted so many people wanting to ban books from schools and public libraries, but it is not right. This worked for the Nazis, for a while at least, but eventually even he was found to be a fool, and so much worse.

People: The biggest problem in America is not knowledge, which books can provide to so many in so many ways. The biggest problem is ignorance, and that’s what these book-banners want to propagate, spread over the country – and pretend that this country wasn’t founded by slave labor, which it was; and pretend their God tells them how to act, and so others need to be made to do that also; etc., etc., etc. They want to whitewash the TRUE history of this country to make themselves seem more God-like and kind. This is all caused by ignorance – and I will never stop fighting it!