I believe that listening to police scanners has been and should continue to be a needed benefit for the news media.

But I for one am glad that not just anyone will be able to listen in on their radio transmissions anymore.

It reminds me of back in the day when individuals used to listen in on party line telephone conversations.

I always thought that people that did sort of things needed to "get a life". Now I guess that what they are going to have to do.

DeWayne R. Lamp

Moline