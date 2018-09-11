Iowa Sen. Roby Smith castrates minimum wage.
The Republican party is trying to convince working families that Democratic candidates Fred Hubbell and Marie Gleason are anti-workers. The GOP has done everything it could in the past two legislative sessions to hunt and derail working families.
Smith's Democratic challenger, Gleason, works for Deere and Co. in Moline. With more than 20 years of service, it’s unlikely she would oppose working families, she is one. Sen. Roby "The RINO" Smith, voted to lower the minimum wage by taking away the ability of local governments to raise or change the minimum wage.
Gov. Reynolds and Smith played a major roll in getting anti-working-family legislation passed in the last two sessions.
One should keep in mind, many communities had already raised the minimum wage, when this bill was passed and became law, then the minimum wage was effectively lowered for an estimated 85,000 of Iowa’s lowest paid workers.
Do the 85,000 workers say thank you? Or do they go to the ballot box and give the governor and senator something to remember, saying, "So long. It’s been good finding you out," then vote?
Marie Gleason possesses "vitality-integrity-motivational skills," along with a good educational background and experience. She says both the governor and senator should be skilled enough to walk and chew gum at the same time, or they would likely, pass bad legislation.
Charles R. Smith
Bettendorf