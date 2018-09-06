Why Marie Gleason?
When elected, she will bring to the Republican controlled Iowa Senate, a female Democrat that possesses vitality, integrity and motivational skills, along with a very good educational background and experience.
Remember the old movie, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”? Our Mr. Smith goes to Des Moines and then forgets to represent and protect our state, county, and municipal employees in District 47. “Marie won’t forget.”
Marie lives in Bettendorf, worked for Deere & Co. for more than two decades. She served as a parliamentary assistant for the European parliament in Germany. She interned in the U.S. Congress, and received her Master's in organizational management from Tusculum College in Tennessee.
Marie opposes privatizing Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and public schools. She’s a strong supporter of collective bargaining. She opposes voter ID legislation that prevents any registered citizen from casting his or her ballot. She supports a livable minimum wage law. Marie supports employer check-off and collecting union-dues from its employees, which is a common-practice throughout the state of IA and the U.S.
The working families in the 47th District can make Marie a big time winner, we’ll see you at the ballot box on Nov. 6.
Haley Jewell
Bettendorf
Editor's note: Gleason is challenging Republican Iowa Sen. Roby Smith.