A couple of recent letters to the editor have questioned whether humans are responsible for climate change and, in fact, whether climate change actually exists. A letter on July 23 speaks to the percentage of CO2 in the air and states without citing sources that 97% of it is produced by nature, not by humans. On July 27 another letter points out record high temperatures as well as record low temperatures on two specific July dates in several years since 1886.

The first letter doesn’t address the fact that the percentage of CO2 in our air may be increasing. And since it makes up only .04% of air, even a slight increase upsets the delicate formula.

The second letter makes the common mistake of confusing weather (day to day) with climate (weather over a long period of time).

No matter when you start to measure, the indisputable fact is the global temperatures are currently rising. The world’s population has as grown from 1.6 billion in 1900 to almost 8.1 billion today. How anyone can believe that 5 times the population on the same planet does not affect our environment completely baffles me.

Mike Knock

Rock Island