Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. The atrocious attack on Ukraine is largely his and their fault.

I see nothing that suggests any concern for our real problems. Their number one issue is racism. Now, one GOP senator wants a ban on interracial marriage.

Our country should be providing resources to prevent the next pandemic. This is a top goal for the Democrats.

President Joe Biden has provided resources for a vastly improved infrastructure. Now, the Democrats will provide training so that people can carry out the enormous improvements already funded.

A green energy future will help save the environment and provide millions of new well-paying jobs. Biden is making this possible.

The biggest problem facing humans is the destruction of our home, the earth. Again the GOP has demonstrated total lack of concern. Will their children and grandchildren have some place to hide from the mess they seem willing to create?

The Republicans do have a plan. Stop the other guys from voting. If they were in control of NCAA basketball, they would allow their team the full 13 players and limit the rest to six.

Don Moeller

Davenport

