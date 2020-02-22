Letter: God and Democrats

Recently, Pete Buttigieg boasted, "God does not have a political party." How interesting.

When Barack Obama visited Georgetown University, he insisted they cover the crucifix before cameras could roll. That same Democrat once said, "We are no longer a Christian nation."

Under Obama's regime, longstanding religious child adoption agencies were forcefully shuttered unless they compromised their religious convictions and bowed to the golden calf of politically correct identity group adoptions. Never mind wedding cakes.

The Democratic Party deliberately excised references to "God" from its entire platform in 2012. God was reluctantly reinstated after exposure not found in the mainstream media; after public hew and cry, not by moral conviction.

Research court cases that oppose public prayer, manger scenes, abortion, the Ten Commandments and significant Christian culture war topics. Note the background of the ruling judge. They almost inevitably all were nominated by a Democrat.

There's one party that vociferously supports abortion using the weasel word doublespeak of "women's health choice." This biggest infraction is last and needs no elaboration.