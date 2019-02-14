I believe that President Donald Trump, the man, is more important, in the eyes of the Lord, than the United States of America. I believe that any individual person in the entire world is more important than the nation they reside in.
In the case of President Trump, I believe he has been given this opportunity as president to become the man God would intend him to be, and I personally believe that change has taken place in the personal life of this man. But, in any case, the opportunity to truly change has taken, and is taking, place in his life and in the life of each one of us.
Eternity, where God resides, is more important than yesterday, today, and tomorrow in this world. Amen.
Duane A. Cook
Savanna, Ill.