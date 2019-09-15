I see that the climate change fantasy is alive and well by the letter to the editor by Jane B. Cranston (Sept. 6).
The basic purpose of the Chicken Little sky is falling of climate change is to remove all dependency upon God and his control of nature and the weather.
Now, if one does not believe that God controls the weather and nature, then you do not know of the Bible and its stories; holding back the sea for the Israelites to escape from Egypt, the flood of Noah when it rained for 40 days and nights or the 10 plagues on Egypt, besides the seven years of feast followed by seven years of famine with Joseph.
God has used the weather and nature to awaken and bring us back to him. The country has strayed so far from the Ten Commandments with abortion, same-sex marriage, the pill and dishonesty in Congress that God is getting a little unhappy with our progress toward heaven and the will of God.
You have free articles remaining.
Will America return their hearts to the will of God, the Ten Commandments as being number one, or will we continue to accept false gods of abortion and other distracting, selfish goals?
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf