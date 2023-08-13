A few months ago, we took a road trip to the Houston, Texas, area. We noticed along the way thousands of other passenger vehicles and trucks of all descriptions carrying people and goods to where they needed to be.

There is the same situation near the hundreds of other metropolitan areas in our great country. Imagine converting all these vehicles to electric powered ones. The Chinese-made batteries in these EVs have a limited range and if you run out of fuel, you don’t just throw in a gallon of gas to get you to the station. Recharging takes time and a special service vehicle with a generator or, a tow truck.

We also saw many big power transmission lines and hundreds of smaller ones. If everyone has an EV, several times the current number of power lines will be needed. That will cost a lot and won’t be pretty.

Where will this electricity come from? Probably a lot from fossil fuel. The purists would have it all come from renewable sources like thousands of ugly windmills and acres of equally ugly solar panels. Might work if the wind was blowing and it wasn’t night or storming. Many Texans weren’t very happy while freezing in the winter a year or two ago when their renewable energy sources weren’t working.

God gave us fossil fuels. He gave us nuclear energy, too. Let’s keep using these resources and stop trying to second guess him.

Dathan Kerber

Geneseo