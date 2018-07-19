On Thursday, July 5, you published a full page article entitled "The Signs Are All Around Us." It listed several reasons we should be distressed regarding climate change.
In most things in life, there are two sides to any story, and to be able to really evaluate an issue, it's helpful and only fair to study both views. There is a source, the Cornwall Alliance, that draws on the expertise of very well informed men and women of science, theology and political experience. It gives a breath of fresh air to one who seeks for a reprieve from the panic and philosophy that we are doomed and it's our fault.
The creator of the universe is well able to care for his creation and its contents. We live in a universe that can repair itself, that goes through cycles, and is bigger and more complex than our imaginations can take us.
Check it out and ponder thoughtfully, considering both sides of the issue.
Meg VanderHart
Davenport