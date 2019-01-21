In response to an article written by Thomas Geyer that was printed in your newspaper on Jan. 6, titled, "Planned Parenthood launches #Say Abortion," Dr. Jill Meadows was quoted as saying, "Planned Parenthood envisions a culture where abortion access is understood as a basic human right, an essential part of health care and a normal part of life."
How did her thinking get so twisted? I ask: Is it a basic human right to kill another human? Is it an essential part of health to terminate a normal function of the human body? This is a normal part of life? Give me a break. I ask: Where did she train to be a doctor of healing and compassion? Does she even think about the effect an abortion could have on the woman who has invaded her body and killed her baby? God have mercy.
Betty A. Werthmann
Davenport