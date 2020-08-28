Letter: God help us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

God is angry.

Two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. A million acres burned in California. Temperatures over 100 degrees for weeks. Almost six million confirmed coronavirus cases. Almost 177,000 deaths in the United States, as I write this. Some don't take it seriously until it happens to them. Millions have filed for unemployment.

Here are a few examples how God punished disobedient generations. 1. The flood. (Genesis, chapter 6). 2. The Tower of Babel. (Genesis, chapter 11). 3. Sodom and Gomorrah. (Genesis, chapter 14). 4. The 10 plagues God sent to Egypt. (Exodus, chapters 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11). 5. The city of Nineveh of over 100,000 inhabitants. God spared them. Because of the preaching and warning of Jonah they repented. (The Book of Jonah).

If God wants to keep punishing America and the world, he will allow Donald Trump to be reelected. Even Trump's sister and niece are saying he is a liar and phony.

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer went to jail for lying and protecting him. He warned anyone associated with Trump will pay a price like him and the others that were indicted. Now, Steve Bannon.

I would not attend a church or support a labor union supporting Trump.

God help us.