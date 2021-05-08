Letter: God help us

He has plans to spend $6 trillion; $60 million per week for housing illegal migrants; lied to the American public about being a moderate but really is a far left democratic socialist; wants to increase the corporate tax so jobs will be lost and forcing corporations to invest out of the United States; shut down the pipeline causing a loss of 18,000-plus jobs for middle-income families; gasoline prices soaring; sending money to corrupt countries; zero backbone toward Iran; hires deceitful John Kerry; funds Planned Parenthood; stops building the wall; racism against white farmers for Covid relief; insults families who worked hard to put their children through college by wanting to give a free pass to students who won't take responsibility for their debt; unemployment benefits too long and too high, which deters individuals from seeking employment; does not support the funding of police and the armed forces; the answer to any problem is always blamed on racism; supports the Green New Deal; border out of control; afraid to challenge left-wing socialist thinkers and the teachers union; also, name two bills in his 50-year career that Joe Biden has passed.