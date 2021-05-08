Letter: God help us

He has plans to spend $6 trillion; $60 million per week for housing illegal migrants; lied to the American public about being a moderate but really is a far left democratic socialist; wants to increase the corporate tax so jobs will be lost and forcing corporations to invest out of the United States; shut down the pipeline causing a loss of 18,000-plus jobs for middle-income families; gasoline prices soaring; sending money to corrupt countries; zero backbone toward Iran; hires deceitful John Kerry; funds Planned Parenthood; stops building the wall; racism against white farmers for Covid relief; insults families who worked hard to put their children through college by wanting to give a free pass to students who won't take responsibility for their debt; unemployment benefits too long and too high, which deters individuals from seeking employment; does not support the funding of police and the armed forces; the answer to any problem is always blamed on racism; supports the Green New Deal; border out of control; afraid to challenge left-wing socialist thinkers and the teachers union; also, name two bills in his 50-year career that Joe Biden has passed.
What has President Biden and Vice President Harris accomplished for the good of the people and future generations? Wake up, smell the roses, the list will grow of destructive decisions by this president. God help us all to survive this lack of genuine unity.
Tim Flemming
Davenport