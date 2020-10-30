Letter: God save our Republic

In a letter to this newspaper on Nov. 3, 2016, I warned voters to beware of Donald Trump because he "exhibited tyrannical personality traits that are inherently dangerous to democracy."
Sadly, over the last four years my most dire predictions have all come true. Trump has displayed little respect for our Constitution or the rule of law that has served our country for almost 240 years. By his own words and actions Trump has shown he is a threat to U.S. democracy. To quote from the New York Times, "Trump can’t solve the nation’s most pressing problems because he is the nation’s most pressing problem." His alarming declaration that he may not accept the election outcome is most frightening because the peaceful transition of power is the bedrock of our American system of government.
Let me remind you, hundreds of thousands have fought and died to defend our American democracy and we cannot allow this misfit, would-be dictator to destroy their noble work.
As a defender of freedom, I implore my fellow patriots to help save our Republic by voting this Putin-style wannabe out of office.
Ben Franklin once famously warned us after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, "…we have a Republic, if we can keep it".
Please help elect Joe Biden the president of the United States of America. May God save our Republic!
Bill Gluba
Davenport
