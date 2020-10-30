Letter: God save our Republic

Sadly, over the last four years my most dire predictions have all come true. Trump has displayed little respect for our Constitution or the rule of law that has served our country for almost 240 years. By his own words and actions Trump has shown he is a threat to U.S. democracy. To quote from the New York Times, "Trump can’t solve the nation’s most pressing problems because he is the nation’s most pressing problem." His alarming declaration that he may not accept the election outcome is most frightening because the peaceful transition of power is the bedrock of our American system of government.