.01 Common Sense

Women can wear pants/pant suits like a man, but men cannot wear a dress. Women can get breast enhancements, but a man cannot. Women and goth men can wear makeup, but trans men cannot.

Do you really think a transwoman will wander up to a urinal in a men’s bathroom? If a transman goes into a women’s bathroom, he will be doing his business behind a closed and locked door.

When you die, God isn’t going to ask you about someone else. He will not ask you about the two men down the street who got married. He will not ask you about the girl who got an abortion. He will not ask you about the atheist that lives on the corner. He will not ask you about the woman who feels more comfortable as a man. He will ask you how you treated these people as he called you to do! And some of you do not.

A wind advisory is issued when the following conditions are expected:

Sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph for an hour or more. 2, wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph for any duration. I am advised not to burn. Farmers along I-55 are still aloud to work their fields which caused a multi-car pileup, a tragic accident. But the next day farmers were back in their fields causing dust again and shutting down I-55 again, not an accident. Come on farmers you are smarter than that!

Bill Elder

Milan