It is heartbreaking to hear these recordings of children crying for their parents after being separated at the border. They are being held in chain-link cages.
Most of these people are from poor countries of Central America.
You can cover your ears or turn off the TV but their cries are reaching heaven.
Do you truly believe that God is going to let this go unpunished?
Vengeance is mine said the Lord, Hebrews 10:30. When Cain killed his brother Abel the blood of Abel cried unto God from the ground, Genesis 4:10. I hope and pray that God will not judge the U.S. We need to repent for what is going on with our leaders that some elected.
God can punish us with the ten plagues that brought Egypt to their knees. Don't laugh, is all true, check it out.
Oscar Perez
Moline